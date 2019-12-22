Skaters rejoice! Emera Oval in Halifax set to open Monday

Skaters, especially students on Christmas break, are expected to flock to the Emera Oval on Monday when the popular skating rink on the Halifax Common opens for the 2019-2020 winter season.

It is the largest artificial ice surface east of Quebec, approximately 55,000 square feet, or the same as three NHL rinks, according to a new release from the city.

"The ice surface will be open for free daily public skates throughout the winter, weather permitting, and will once again offer free skating lessons for people of all ages," the release said.

Helmets, skates, sledges and even snowshoes are available to borrow with a valid government-issued photo ID. Approved helmets are mandatory for children 12 and under.

The skating oval is hosting a series of New Year's Eve festivities, including fireworks at 7 p.m. and midnight, public skates, face painting and hot chocolate.

For the latest information and a schedule of events, check https://www.halifax.ca/recreation/facilities-fields/emera-oval.

MORE TOP STORIES