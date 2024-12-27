Get your skates on: London’s best festive ice rinks for 2024

After 16 years, the Natural History Museum will no longer host its annual ice rink pop-up, and while the space has been given over to a permanent wildlife sanctuary it’s a shame to miss out on skating next to such a historic London landmark.

But fret not, as while a few of the bigger pop-up ice rinks have closed for 2024, there are still a whole host of festive spaces to take the family (or even bring a date in time for cuffing season) this winter.

Whether you’re an ice-shredding pro or a penguin holding-novice, here’s where to skate now that Christmas is behind us. And, bonus, you might even find the rinks quieter than usual.

Canary Wharf

Open now, this is your earliest chance to get your skates on. It’s a huge rink, coming in at about 875 sqm, meaning there’s plenty of space to get practicing without making too much of a fool of yourself. Now that the Natural History Museum rink has closed, this is the largest and longest running festive skating pop-up. If all that skating gets a little much, the restaurants Roe and Marcelline are both just a few minutes away for a more relaxing afternoon.

Until February 23, tickets from £13.95, Canary Wharf, E14 5AB, icerinkcanarywharf.co.uk

Battersea Power Station

Battersea’s new rink, dubbed “Glide”, opens early November, so those south of the river won’t have to wait long. It’s a big atmospheric open-air rink, sitting in the shadow of the revitalised power station with a 30ft Christmas tree and an adjacent bar ideal for snuggling with a hot chocolate (or something more grown up) and watching skaters whizz by.

Until January 5, tickets from £16, Battersea Power Station, SW11 8DD, glidebatterseapowerstation.co.uk

Somerset House

For those missing the grandeur of the NHM ice rink, the Somerset House pop-up has long been the best alternative. And why not? It’s a gorgeous, enormous rink, with DJs and special events happening. Surrounded on all sides by Georgian architecture, there are few better places to skate away a few hours. Aside from the usual chalet-themed pop-ups, Spring at Somerset House is a particularly good idea for lunch or dinner.

Until January 12, tickets from £12, Somerset House, WC2R 1LA, somersethouse.org.uk

Westfield

Apparently boasting Europe’s tallest Christmas tree on an ice rink, the Westfield ice rink is just about the best excuse for visiting the Westfield shopping centre. Unless you’ve forgotten quite simply all of the gifts you were supposed to buy. In which case shop, then get your skates on. White City is nearby, so Kricket for dinner if you’re with the family, or the reopened Endo if you want to treat yourself.

Until January 5, tickets from £16, Westfield, W12 7GF, icerinkatwestfieldlondon.co.uk

Winter Wonderland

Winter Wonderland returns with its inevitably massive, all consuming ice skating rink. The rink is well managed and because pre-booking is essential, there aren’t really too many queues. A word to the wise for this one, though: the further you book in advance, the cheaper it is, and you’ll need a WW admission ticket to get your ice skating booking confirmed.

Until January 5, tickets from £11.50, but you’ll need a Winter Wonderland ticket, Hyde Park, W1H 7EJ, hydeparkwinterwonderland.com

Hampton Court Palace

Few places in outer London feel as special as Hampton Court Palace at Christmas and this year the venue is again putting on the beloved ice rink for the holiday season. It’s a perfect festive space, with a large open-air rink right in the middle of the historic grounds, making skating an ideal topper to a family-friendly day out. Slightly more expensive than some of the other options, but well worth it.

Until January 5, tickets from £20, Hampton Court Palace, KT8 9AU, hamptoncourtpalaceicerink.co.uk

Alexandra Palace

While the Ally Pally ice rink might be open year-round, its annual Festive Skate events are really what you want to opt for. It’s a large covered rink built around a central Christmas tree filled with all the clichés of yuletide joy imaginable. Really, quite a nice day out, especially if you happened to be based within gliding distance.

Until January 5, tickets from £16, Alexandra Palace, N22 7AY, alexandrapalace.com