Skating & Cycling Coach Beat Cancer Twice and Devotes Her Life to 'Pure Joy' of Special Olympics

It was the final race for cyclist Katie Crawford at the Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi this past March. Her longtime coach, Cindi Hart, was imploring the 47-year-old to conquer her fear of speeding down a hill if she wanted a win.

“I said, ‘How much do you want that gold medal?” Hart tells PEOPLE. “And she started crying and said, ‘I want it.'”

And Crawford got it. “I buckled down and I surprised her when I got first place,” says Crawford, who has a mild intellectual disability. “She was shocked — I think I surprised her.”

Hart, 57, has coached Crawford for well over a decade back home in Indianapolis through the Marion County Special Olympics program, and was head coach of USA Cycling in Abu Dhabi. Crawford’s win, says Hart, “was a real triumph for her, and for me for coaching.”

Hart is in her 19th year as a Special Olympics cycling and speed skating coach — which has included four trips to the Special Olympics World Games — and coaching is just as important as her other passion: fighting cancer.

RELATED: ‘Warrior’ with ALS ‘Is Not Going to Stop’ Coaching Kids — Even Though He Can No Longer Speak

Cindi Hart with speedskaters she coaches | Marco Catini for Special Olympics USA More

In 2004, the then-40-year-old Hart was a married mother of a 9-year-old daughter and a nationally ranked speed skater and cyclist when she found two lumps in her breast. Shocked at the diagnosis of cancer, athletic passions became Hart’s solace.

“I said, ‘I want my life back, I want to fight cancer on my own terms,’ and the bike was my therapist,” she says. “I desperately needed to maintain who I was and what I did.”

Hart would be back on her bike days after a double mastectomy. Soon after, she won a national cycling race and finished second at the Speed Skating Nationals. She continued her coaching and traveled to Japan in 2005 as head coach for the USA Speedskating Team at the Special Olympics World Winter Games. Then she was named the U.S. Olympic Committee’s volunteer coach of the year.

Katie Crawford and Cindi Hart More

But four years after her initial diagnosis, the cancer returned. This time it had spread to her lymph nodes. Treatments of surgery, chemotherapy and radiation “really took it out of me,” says Hart.

While scaling back on her own competing, Hart turned more of her attention to coaching. “It’s in my very makeup,” says Hart. “I love being in a person’s place and figuring out what makes them tick.”

Story continues