Skegness: Man arrested after assault at McDonald's car park

A 24-year-old man has been arrested after reports of a fight at a McDonald's car park in Skegness.

Police were called to the incident just after 03:00 GMT on Sunday at the fast-food outlet in Grand Parade.

A man in his 40s was taken to hospital with injuries to his face and an investigation is ongoing.

The 24-year-old was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

He has been released on bail and Lincolnshire Police say they would like to hear from anyone who may have any information.

