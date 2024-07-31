Skeleton of baby found under floorboards by builders during home renovation in County Durham

The skeleton of a baby has been found under floorboards by builders in County Durham, police have said.

The human remains were discovered in an upstairs room by contractors working on a property renovation at an address in Fore Bondgate in Bishop Auckland at around 11.15am on Monday.

Durham Constabulary has launched an investigation following the discovery and said the remains were being recovered from the building on Tuesday with police teams then carrying out a full search.

Detective Chief Inspector Mel Sutherland said: "Our investigations are at an early stage.

"Obviously, this is a sensitive enquiry and at this point we remain open-minded as to the circumstances surrounding the death".

Forensic analysts, including an expert anthropologist, have been brought in to examine the skeleton and determine its age and how long it has been at the property.

Detectives are also tracing previous residents of the property.

A port-mortem examination and CT scan are due to take place later in the week to determine the cause of death.