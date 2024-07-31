Skeleton of baby found under floorboards by workers renovating property

The skeleton of a baby has been found beneath floorboards by contractors working on a property renovation, Durham Constabulary has said.

The force said the human remains were found on Monday morning in an upstairs room at an address in Fore Bondgate, Bishop Auckland in County Durham.

The remains were being recovered from the building on Tuesday with police teams then carrying out a full search.

Detective Chief Inspector Mel Sutherland, from Durham Constabulary, said: “Our investigations are at an early stage.

“Obviously, this is a sensitive inquiry and at this point we remain open-minded as to the circumstances surrounding the death.”

The force has brought in forensic analysts, including an expert anthropologist, to examine the skeleton and help to determine its age and how long it has been in the property.

A skeleton of a baby was found beneath floorboards by contractors working on a property renovation (Owen Humphreys/PA)

A post-mortem examination and CT scan will take place later this week to determine the cause of death.

Detectives have also begun tracing previous residents of the property.