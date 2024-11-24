The Skeleton Crew Kids Talk Prepping for Their Goonies-Style Star Wars Adventure, Acting Opposite a Droid

The young cast of Skeleton Crew might not have grown up with The Goonies and E.T. like the rest of us did, but as revealed in the TVLine video above, they made sure to sneak in a screening of such 1980s Amblin fare before diving into their roles in Disney+’s latest live-action Star Wars series (premiering Tuesday, Dec. 3 with its first two of eight episodes).

Created by Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts and Spider-Man: Homecoming writer Chris For, and set during the same timeframe as The Mandalorian and Ahsoka, Skeleton Crew follows four kids who discover a spacecraft buried on their home planet of At Attin, and in short order get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy. Early into said interstellar odyssey, the accidentally adventurous foursome cross paths with Jod Na Nawood, an enigmatic character played by Jude Law (read preview).

In the video above, Ravi Cabot-Conyers (#BlackAF), Ryan Kiera Armstrong (2022’s Firestarter), Kyriana Kratter (BUNK’D) and Robert Timothy Smith give us the 411 on their respective characters — “com-venturous” Wim, “ambitious” Fern, “loyal” Neel and “genius” KB.

The quartet of kiddos also talk about seeing the episodes finished with all of the “boss” visual effects dropped in, and how they acted opposite an actual(-ish) droid in their scenes with pirate’s first mate SM-33 (voiced by British actor Nick Frost of Shaun of the Dead and The World’s End).

Along the way, one of the youths almost lets slip with a spoiler about one of the “little puppet dude” characters Wim & Co. run into, before his castmates quickly hush him!

The Skeleton Crew‘s grown-up cast includes Law and Frost plus Kerry Condon (Better Call Saul) and Tunde Adebimpe (The Girlfriend Experience).

See what the kids have to share above, then tell us if you plan to join the Skeleton Crew on their wild rise in the Star Wars galaxy.

