Where does Skeleton Crew fit in the Star Wars timeline?

Jude Law makes his Star Wars debut in Disney+'s new series, which takes viewers on a very different adventure in a galaxy far, far away.

Star Wars has always had inspired storytelling centred on, or adjacent to, the Skywalker saga, but it is doing something a little different with its newest series Skeleton Crew.

The Disney+ show premieres on Tuesday, 3 December and explores the adventures of four children across the stars in a galaxy far, far away. By doing so, it brings the franchise back to its roots with the added bonus of Jude Law making his debut in the iconic sci-fi franchise.

But the question is where does Skeleton Crew fit within the franchise? And is it impacted by the events of the Skywalker saga in any way? Here's what you need to know.

How Skeleton Crew fits in the Star Wars timeline

Skeleton Crew follows four kids who find themselves lost in a distant galaxy after discovering a spaceship on their planet. (Disney+)

Skeleton Crew is set directly after the original trilogy, several years after the Empire was defeated and the Rebel Alliance established the New Republic. In the wake of the new regime peace has returned to the galaxy, but in the forgotten reaches of the galaxy there is also now plenty of opportunity for piracy.

The series centres on the lives of four children, Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), KB (Kyriana Kratter), and Neel (Robert Timothy Smith) who discover a spacecraft and accidentally turn it on. The quartet are ricocheted into hyperspace soon after, and it's their mission to find their way back home with the help of the ship's droid SM 33 (Nick Frost).

The TV show is several years after the Empire was defeated and the Rebel Alliance established the New Republic. (Disney+)

What they soon discover is that what they found is actually a pirate ship and it's going to be a lot harder to make their way back home than they thought, especially when they begin to have other bloodthirsty pirates on their trail.

Lost in a strange and distant galaxy to their own, the kids must keep their wits about them as they figure out what to do. Law's Jod Na Nawood presents himself as a friendly face in all the chaos, but how much can they trust him? And what will they learn about the hidden secrets of their home world along the way?

Will any legacy Star Wars characters appear in Skeleton Crew?

Lost in a strange and distant galaxy to their own, the kids must keep their wits about them as they figure out what to do until they meet Jude Law's Jod Na Nawood who offers to help them. (Disney+)

The coming-of-age story is about a group of new characters, so the chances of them coming across a legacy character is unclear but not entirely unlikely. Of course, this is Star Wars and Lucasfilm never met a cameo it couldn't find a place for in a TV series or film.

Whether its a blink-and-you'll-miss-it appearance of Garazeb Orrelios from Star Wars: Rebels in The Mandalorian, or the tantalising appearance of Yoda in The Acolyte's final moments which we'll never learn the truth about, there's always been some form of fan service in each and every Star Wars show.

But what Lucasfilm is always good at is keeping secrets up its sleeve, so it is unlikely that viewers will know beforehand if there are any legacy characters set to appear in Skeleton Crew.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew premieres on Disney+ on Tuesday, 3 December.