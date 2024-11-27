Sketch artist describes Rudy Giuliani’s courtroom meltdown: ‘He’s losing it’

Sketch artist Jane Rosenberg has encapsulated Rudy Giuliani’s apparent mental state as he faces financial ruin with a few simple words: “He’s losing it.”

Anchor Kaitlan Collins described what took place in a New York courtroom on Tuesday as the former personal attorney to President-elect Donald Trump “throwing a tantrum”.

“Oftentimes, it's the transcripts that tell the story, but tonight, it's really these court sketches,” she told CNN.

Rudy Giuliani had an outburst during court proceedings saying that he can’t pay his bills (REUTERS)

Giuliani exploded when a federal judge refused to delay the former New York mayor’s upcoming trial after the 80-year-old was accused by attorneys for a pair of defamed election workers of dragging his feet on complying with an order to turn over millions of dollars of his assets.

“The implication that I have not been diligent about it is totally incorrect,” Giuliani said. “Everything I have is tied up. I don't have a car, I don't have a credit card, I don't have cash.”

“I can’t get my bank account that truly would be mine because they have put stop orders on for example, my social security account, which they have no right to do. ... They put stop orders on my business account. I can’t pay my bills,” he added.

The judge said the next time Giuliani spoke out of turn, the court would have to “take action.”

Giuliani defamed two Georgia election workers with his lies about the 2020 election (REUTERS)

“His decorum has certainly changed from when I sketched him 44 years ago as a prosecutor,” Rosenberg told Collins. “He's losing it. He was wild. I feel bad for anyone who represents him.”

Rosenberg went on to say that Giuliani “blurts out orders at his lawyers who are at the podium, and ... he's interrupting all the time.”

“He's yelling [at] his attorneys. ... and his attorney [is] turning around like he doesn't know how to handle it,” she added. “He's in the middle of speaking to a judge at the podium, and behind him [Giuliani] is shouting. He's shouting orders.”

Giuliani ranted about the Bidens outside the courthouse (REUTERS)

On Tuesday, Judge Lewis Liman declined to delay a trial in the case following Giulaini’s repeated delays, missed deadlines, and his failure to show “anything close to due diligence” in regard to the evidence requirements and the title of a Mercedes Benz that he was ordered to hand over to the two women whom he defamed with his lies about the 2020 election.

Liman said Giuliani wouldn’t be allowed to speak again, telling Giuliani’s attorney Joseph Cammarata that “He’s either represented by counsel, or he’s permitted to proceed pro se — he can’t have hybrid representation.”

“There should be no higher priority for your client than complying with the court’s orders, period,” Liman added.

Cammarata replaced two attorneys who quit on Tuesday morning.