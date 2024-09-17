New sketches out for Asian victim found dead near Gilgo Beach serial killings
The Gilgo Beach Task Force in New York’s Long Island on Monday released updated forensic sketches of “Asian Doe,” a victim whose remains were discovered near Gilgo Beach in 2011. The victim remains unidentified and officials are asking for the public’s help to bring closure to the case.
About “Asian Doe”: “Asian Doe,” described as a “biological male” of likely Southern Chinese descent, was found dead in 2011 near another victim killed in a string of murders known as the Gilgo Beach serial killings. The new sketches depict “Asian Doe” with both short and long hair. Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said it is possible that the victim — who was found “wearing exclusively woman’s clothing” — identified as a woman and described them as likely between 17 and 23 years old at the time of their death from blunt force trauma, which possibly occurred in 2006. Authorities also believe they may have been a sex worker. Flyers in multiple languages have been distributed in immigrant communities and a $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to their identification.
Possible link: Rex Heuermann, a Long Island architect arrested in July 2023, was charged with the murders of four women in the killings — known as the “Gilgo Four” — and two additional murders. While a direct connection has not been confirmed between Heuermann and “Asian Doe” — whose remains were found some 300 feet (91.4 meters) from Megan Waterman’s, one of Heuermann’s alleged victims — investigators are examining any possible ties. Disturbing evidence, such as an internet search for “Asian twink tied up porn” found in Heuermann’s bail documents, raises questions, but Tierney emphasized that no charges have been filed in connection with “Asian Doe” and that the investigation is ongoing. Heuermann, who pleaded not guilty to all charges, is being held without bail.
