New sketches out for Asian victim found dead near Gilgo Beach serial killings

About “Asian Doe”: “Asian Doe,” described as a “biological male” of likely Southern Chinese descent, was found dead in 2011 near another victim killed in a string of murders known as the Gilgo Beach serial killings. The new sketches depict “Asian Doe” with both short and long hair. Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said it is possible that the victim — who was found “wearing exclusively woman’s clothing” — identified as a woman and described them as likely between 17 and 23 years old at the time of their death from blunt force trauma, which possibly occurred in 2006. Authorities also believe they may have been a sex worker. Flyers in multiple languages have been distributed in immigrant communities and a $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to their identification.