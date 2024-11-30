Ski area around NH begin to open

Latest Stories
- CBC
Fatal fight near Edmonton prompts calls for tougher combat rules in Alberta
Trokon Dousuah, surrounded by the black steel of a mixed martial arts cage, is declared the victor as the arena thrums with cheers from the crowd.Moments later, spectators groan as he is carried out of the octagon, struggling to stand.The amateur event, featuring competitors new to mixed martial arts, would be Dousuah's final fight. The 33-year-old was taken from Saturday's event at the community centre in Enoch, a First Nation community on Edmonton's western outskirts, to hospital where he late
- The Hockey News - Boston Bruins
Bruins Hit Home Run Acquiring Surging Goalie
This Bruins goalie has been a nice addition for the Original Six club so far.
- People
Taylor Swift Arrives at Chiefs-Raiders Game with Dad Scott and Travis Kelce's Mom Donna Ahead of Final Eras Tour Weekend
The superstar headed to Kansas City to watch her boyfriend and the Chiefs take on the Las Vegas Raiders
- The Canadian Press
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen gets engaged to Hailee Steinfeld
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen’s latest kneel-down had nothing to do with football.
- The Hockey News - Edmonton Oilers
Ken Holland's Worst Oilers Trade No One Talks About
Of all the trades former Edmonton Oilers GM executed, this was one of the worst.
- The Canadian Press
Five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek accepts a one-month suspension in doping case
Five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek accepted a one-month suspension after testing positive for the banned substance trimetazidine, a heart medication known as TMZ, the International Tennis Integrity Agency announced Thursday.
- FTW Outdoors
Tom Brady rips Daniel Jones, not the Giants, for QB's exit
Tom Brady didn't hold back when talking about the way Daniel Jones and the New York Giants parted ways. But rather than rip the team for the way it handled the quarterback's exit, he had some things to say about the vet. “I don’t know how that wh
- FTW Outdoors
Why Jason Garrett, not Cris Collinsworth, is calling the Dolphins - Packers Thanksgiving game on NBC
That's right, the voice you're hearing alongside Mike Tirico on NBC for the Thanksgiving broadcast of the Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers game in Week 13 is not his usual partner, Cris Collinsworth. No, it's former NFL head coach Jason Garrett, and if you're h
- The Hockey News - Edmonton Oilers
Former Oilers Forward Rediscovers Scoring Magic
It was a big night for the former Edmonton Oilers forward.
- The Hockey News - New York Rangers
Rangers Reportedly Need Exactly What They Are Looking For In A Trade For Kaapo Kakko
The Rangers are not just willing to throw away Kaapo Kakko in a trade.
- The Hockey News - Edmonton Oilers
Promising Ex-Oilers Prospect Struggling With New Team
This former Edmonton Oilers prospect is trying to find his place with a new team.
- The Hockey News - Ottawa Senators
Dany Heatley And The Biggest Thing He Wants To Convey To Ottawa Senators Fans
Heatley will return to Ottawa on Dec. 5th for a ceremonial reunion of The Pizza Line with Jason Spezza and Daniel Alfredsson.
- Bears Wire
Bears rookie Caleb Williams sets NFL record vs. Lions
Bears quarterback Caleb Williams set a new rookie record during the second half vs Lions.
- The Hockey News - Toronto Maple Leafs
Report: Maple Leafs And John Tavares' Agent Have Engaged In Contract Extension Talks, Is A Deferred Money Deal The Best Course Of Action?
Tavares has made it clear he wants to remain with the Maple Leafs beyond this season.
- PA Media: Sport
Lewis Hamilton fears Mercedes stance will make ‘start of year harder’ at Ferrari
The seven-time world champion has two races left with the Silver Arrows.
- The Canadian Press
Bears fire coach Matt Eberflus after skid marked by poor decisions late in games
CHICAGO (AP) — Matt Eberflus was fired by the Chicago Bears on Friday, one day after botching a timeout in a loss at Detroit.
- Yahoo Sports
4 Keys to a Week 13 fantasy football victory (and one RB stash for the future)
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri offers up some tips for navigating Week 13, plus one RB worth stashing ahead of the playoffs!
- People
Jerry Jones' 10 Grandchildren: All About the Dallas Cowboys Owner's Family (Including His One Granddaughter Who Works for the DCC!)
Jerry Jones has 10 grandkids from his three children, Stephen, Charlotte and Jerry Jr.
- The Hockey News - Toronto Maple Leafs
'In My Mind, I'm Back And Excited To Play Tomorrow': Auston Matthews Will Return To Maple Leafs Lineup Against Lightning On Saturday
Matthews has missed the last nine games and Knies has been absent for two games, each with upper-body injuries.
- People
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Video of Son Bronze Celebrating His 2nd Birthday on Thanksgiving
"How old are you today?" the Kansas City Current co-owner asked her son in the cute clip shared on Nov. 28