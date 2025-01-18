Ski lift 'collapses' in Spain leaving several people injured
Dozens of people have been injured, some seriously, in a chair lift accident in Spain.
Several people were injured after they fell from a chairlift at the Spanish ski resort of Astun on Saturday, January 18, local media reported.COPE.es reported that as many as 30 people were injured, with at least 10 people taken to hospital with serious injuries.Footage filmed by Jaime Pelegri showed several people lying down below a chairlift. In further footage circulating on Saturday a number of skis and ski poles could be seen scattered on the snow below the lift.Aragon President Jorge Azcon said he was traveling to scene. “All necessary services are working to care for affected and injured people,” he wrote on X.The reason for the incident is unknown. Credit: Jaime Pelegri via Storyful
A ski lift collapsed at a resort in the Spanish region of Aragon on Saturday, injuring dozens of people, nine of them very seriously and eight seriously, the regional government said. Around 80 people remain trapped, hanging in the chairlift at the ski resort of Astun, in the province of Huesca, according to state TV channel TVE. The ski resort's management declined to comment and was not immediately able to say if foreigners were among the injured.
