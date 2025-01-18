Ski lift 'collapses' in Spain leaving several people injured

Storyful

Several people were injured after they fell from a chairlift at the Spanish ski resort of Astun on Saturday, January 18, local media reported.COPE.es reported that as many as 30 people were injured, with at least 10 people taken to hospital with serious injuries.Footage filmed by Jaime Pelegri showed several people lying down below a chairlift. In further footage circulating on Saturday a number of skis and ski poles could be seen scattered on the snow below the lift.Aragon President Jorge Azcon said he was traveling to scene. “All necessary services are working to care for affected and injured people,” he wrote on X.The reason for the incident is unknown. Credit: Jaime Pelegri via Storyful