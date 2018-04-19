Ski Mask the Slump God Goes in Over a 'Boy Meets World' Sample on New Track "SkiMeetsWorld"

By his own ludicrous standards it's been a quiet few weeks for Ski Mask the Slump God, likely in part due to an illness that required surgery, which he revealed on Twitter. Thankfully, the energetic South Florida MC is back, dropping off his latest track, "SkiMeetsWorld," an off-the-wall flip of the Boy Meets World theme song.

The song was previously teased the track back in January by producer Jamz, who posted clips of he and Ski Mask in the studio. Because of sample clearance issues, they were forced to re-record the violin line, which resulted in the surreal video Jamz shared below.

"SkiMeetsWorld" is vintage Ski Mask, packed with colorful, cartoonish references and thumping trap drums. Verbally, he's in midseason form, somersaulting around the beat, maintaining his unique ability to sound right on the precipice of losing control, like a race car driver drifting around a tight corner. That quality is a huge part of what makes him such an engaging presence on the mic, and "SkiMeetsWorld" will surely be a staple of his live sets to come.

Stream "SkiMeetsWorld" above and watch our ComplexCon and Hounded interviews with Ski Mask.

