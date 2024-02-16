Ski resorts prepare for a busy Presidents Day weekend

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The high cost of not having enough money is being brought into focus by a class-action lawsuit at one of the country's largest banks. Court documents in the case against TD Bank included a stark example from lead plaintiff Tyler Dufault, who was charged $96 in fees by the bank after he fell 45 cents short on a PayPal bill. A $15.9-million settlement of the suit, which focused on whether the bank had properly disclosed that customers could be twice charged the $48 non-sufficient funds (