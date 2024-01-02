Ski visits drop during rainy vacation week in New Hampshire

Storyful

A Japan Airlines plane caught fire after it collided with a coast guard plane at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport on January 2, with broadcaster NHK saying five people were killed.According to NHK, Japan Airlines said the plane “collided with what appears to be a Japan Coast Guard aircraft after landing.” All 379 passengers and crew evacuated safely; however, five of the coast guard plane’s crew were killed, police in Tokyo told NHK, with the pilot severely injured.This footage posted by X user @YMCA1213mickey shows the plane on fire. Credit: @YMCA1213mickey via Storyful