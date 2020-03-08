Skiing Behind a Galloping Horse in Retro Neon—Is this the Most Outrageous Race in Winter Sports?

In the foothills of western Canada where Stetsons, horses, and cowboys are common, winter sun is not. But perhaps these cowboys have the cheesiest way of beating mid-winter blues. I set out to see if Skijordue, a one-day event combining Nordic tradition of skijoring, afraid-of-nothing cowboys, and cheese fondue in the foothills southwest of Calgary, could make winter fun.

At the Anchor D Ranch in a roomy log cabin I studied the glass eyes of bull elk and several deer staring down from the walls. I was unplugged—no TV, Wi-Fi, or cell service—and unsettled. Snowy silence wrapped around me. Out the front door 113 horses and real cowboys roamed, out the back grizzlies and cougar wandered Alberta’s Kananaskis Country.

I could see how cabin walls could close in on you come February. Southern Alberta horse trainer Sam Mitchell thought a race day combining skijoring (a horse pulling a skier), western and Eurotrash fashion for both competitors and spectators, and Swiss fondue would be the perfect antidote to cabin fever.

She threw the first Skijordue in 2016 as a private get-together but so many people crashed the party, they took the event public the next year. Every year since, attendance has doubled. This year’s event was moved to the Millarville Racetrack to hold 150 competing teams and 4,000 spectators. One team—with leprechaun-green snowsuits—came all the way from Ireland to compete.

My evening entertainment was sorting through fake fur and down-filled items I’d found for Skijordue’s fashion contest.

“The first stop when you come to town should be a thrift store to pick up clothes that are Skijordue-style—where old west meets new retro,” competitor Claire Perks had warned me a week earlier.

The morning of Skijordue dawned clear with temps slightly below freezing. Driving the rural roads I saw pump jacks sprinkled among stubble fields and cattle herds. This was where Canada’s oil and gas industry started. A small cairn beside one road described the early oil and gas town of Little Chicago where natural gas was so plentiful it heated homes and outhouses (although lighting a cigarette could blow you through the biffy wall). Little Chicago is long gone but small towns remaining in this area—Black Diamond, Turner Valley, High River, Longview—are still influenced by oil and gas fortunes.

I stopped at Black Diamond’s Westwood restaurant, next to a neatly-coiffed gent in a Stetson sat a guy who looked like a ZZ Top cover band member. Owner Erin Kendrick was icing 300 doughnuts made the night before and sold only Saturday mornings.

I chowed down on fried eggs and arugula as Kendrick explained how she’d moved here from Australia with her husband, bemusing local ranchers with her desire to add greens to the menu. “It’s an Australia thing!” She quipped. Not put off the culinary shake-up, people were lined up out the door for doughnuts by the time I paid for my chocolate glaze and headed to Skijordue.

A long line of cars snaked towards the racetrack where volunteers in baseball caps, orange safety vests, and down jackets directed cars into neat rows.

