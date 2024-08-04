Skillful turtle manages to get back on its feet
A turtle from Malaysia caused a stir when it tried to climb through a gate and fell on its back. But the turtle knew exactly what to do.
Presidential historian Allan Lichtman joins CNN’s Phil Mattingly to explain which party he believes will win the 2024 presidential race.
CHAPIN, S.C. (AP) — Donald Trump says he is pulling out of a scheduled September debate with Vice President Kamala Harris on ABC and wants them to face off on Fox News, making it increasingly unlikely that the candidates will confront each other on stage before the November election.
The six-time gold medalist isn't holding back this Olympics. Like, at all.
WARNING: This story contains references to violence and suicide.Two people are dead and two were sent to hospital with serious injuries after a man opened fire on his neighbours following a dispute in Stratford, Ont., on Thursday night, police say.Police received multiple 911 calls for reports of gunshots in the area of Bradshaw Drive and McCarthy Road West around 10:45 p.m. ET. Police who arrived on the scene found four people with gunshot wounds. Two of them died and the other two were taken b
NANTERRE. France (AP) — Not even an Olympic gold medal could get Kristóf Milák to speak.
Former President Trump vowed to “unleash hell” at his rally Saturday in Atlanta, targeting his new opponent, Vice President Harris, just days after thousands rallied for her in Georgia. “24 HOURS UNTIL WE UNLEASH HELL,” began Trump’s campaign email sent Friday afternoon. “At this time tomorrow, Crooked Kamala’s worst nightmares come true.” His running mate,…
Nearly 1,000 protesters are involved in disorder after a protest in one of England's best-known resorts.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The criminal case charging former President Donald Trump with plotting to overturn the 2020 presidential election was returned Friday to the trial judge in Washington after a Supreme Court opinion last month that narrowed the scope of the prosecution.
The author donned two skimpy bikini styles for a holiday away from the city. See photos
Fox News host Laura Ingraham took right-wing criticism of Vice President Kamala Harris to a new low on Friday night, dismissing her as “the hugger-in-chief.”On Fox, where Ingraham’s colleagues have ginned up attacks on Harris’ laugh and—just yesterday—questioned whether she is sober, the opening minutes of The Ingraham Angle were spent trying to depict Harris as unqualified to be president. Instead, Ingraham claimed, the vice president “sounds like a very compelling candidate for, I don’t know,
Ukraine's military said it destroyed the Rostov-on-Don attack submarine in a missiles attack on Friday.
The Fox News host's recent criticism of the vice president had some people on social media scratching their heads.
A U.S. judge formally ended Rudy Giuliani's bankruptcy on Friday - a move that lets sexual harassment, defamation and other lawsuits proceed against him stemming from his past work for former President Donald Trump - following a two-week delay precipitated by his failure to pay certain legal fees. Giuliani, 80, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in December after a court in Washington ordered him to pay $148 million to two Georgia election workers who he had falsely accused of rigging votes in the 2020 presidential election in which Joe Biden defeated Trump. The bankruptcy filing automatically stopped lawsuits from proceeding against Giuliani and stopped the election workers from trying to collect on their judgment.
Misty Roberts, 42, was arrested five days after she stepped down as mayor of DeRidder, La.
Commentators struggled as they searched for delicate ways to address what just happened to Anthony Ammirati of France, while social media users let loose The post Olympic Pole Vaulter’s Crotch Smacks Into Bar, Costs Him Event | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
Elizabeth Taylor had four children: Michael Wilding, Jr., Christopher Wilding, Liza Todd and Maria McKeown
Queen Rania has become a grandmother after Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa welcomed a baby girl – and the proud royal was besotted as she cradled her granddaughter, Princess Iman
Many Republican senators are feeling “uncomfortable” and “embarrassed” by former President Trump’s suggestion that Vice President Harris isn’t really Black and only “happened” to adopt that identity out of political convenience. Trump’s bombshell comments Wednesday at the National Association of Black Journalists convention in Chicago immediately made national headlines and put Republican lawmakers on the…
Victoria and David Beckham have been friends with Tom Cruise for many years – and he's picked up a few wellness habits from the couple
Cosmic Mistake It looks like NASA officials see the writing on the wall for the troubled Boeing Starliner, which has marooned two astronauts up in space for almost two months due to technical issues. An unnamed "informed" source told Ars Technica that there's a greater than 50 percent probability of the two stuck astronauts leaving […]