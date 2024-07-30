Skin diseases are running rampant in Gaza from dire conditions in overcrowded camps, officials say
Skin diseases are running rampant in Gaza, health officials say. The cause, parents say, is the appalling conditions in overcrowded tent camps housing hundreds of thousands of Palestinians driven from their homes along with the summer heat and the collapse of sanitation that has left pools of open sewage after 10 months of Israel’s bombardment and offensives in the territory. (AP video shot by Abd Al Kareem Hana and Mohammad Jahjouh; Production by Wafaa Shurafa)