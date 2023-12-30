This new skincare technology line can help reduce wrinkles and other aging signs

With so many new skincare technologies becoming available, I thought it would be helpful to write a mini-series explaining some of the latest high-tech skincare ingredients and where to find them.

In this first article of the series, I will discuss TNS, or tissue nutrient solution, found in several popular SkinMedica products.

What is TNS?

Tissue nutrient solution (TNS) is a proprietary blend of growth factors, proteins and antioxidants. It was first researched and developed for use in skincare by SkinMedica in 2001 with the release of TNS Recovery Complex anti-aging serum.

Most recently, SkinMedica formulated and released an even more advanced TNS product that combines TNS with MRCx, or multipotent resignaling complex. This combination ingredient, called TNS-MR, contains 450 growth factors, while TNS alone contains 380. Thus, TNS-MR can offer enhanced anti-aging benefits to the skin.

What does it do?

TNS is used as an anti-aging ingredient to help boost the skin’s ability to renew and heal itself, resulting in fewer wrinkles and other common signs of aging. These three important components of TNS are what allow this ingredient to have such beneficial anti-aging qualities:

Growth factors are naturally occurring molecules that stimulate cell growth and repair. When used in anti-aging skincare, growth factors stimulate collagen and other key components that give the skin its firm, youthful structure and texture. Proteins like collagen are necessary for rebuilding the skin’s molecular structure. A type of collagen that your skin can readily access and use is included in the TNS formulation. Antioxidants play a vital role in neutralizing free radicals that can otherwise cause skin damage and premature aging.

Who is this best for?

TNS can be an excellent skincare ingredient for anyone who is looking to reduce signs of aging on the skin. However, not every TNS-containing product is right for all Baumann Skin Types. When choosing a TNS skincare product, verify that it is a match for your skin type to maximize results and minimize side effects.

Story continues

Where to find these skincare products

TNS and TNS-MR are proprietary ingredients found exclusively in SkinMedica products. Some of the most popular include TNS Essential Serum, TNS Advanced Recovery+ Serum and TNS Eye Repair. Only the TNS Advanced Recovery+ Serum has the new TNS-MR, so it is my favorite.

Is TNS better than retinol?

In my opinion, retinol is the best anti-aging ingredient, but not all skin types can tolerate it. You can use the TNS in the morning and retinol at night in your skincare routine if you want to use both.

Is it worth it?

TNS is an effective anti-aging ingredient that is well-tolerated by most skin types. It is also backed by extensive research and precise formulation, making it worth splurging on. Talk to your dermatologist about pairing TNS products with other anti-aging powerhouse ingredients like vitamin C and retinol (and of course SPF!) for even more comprehensive results.

Stay tuned for my next high-tech skincare ingredient spotlight!

Dr. Leslie Baumann

For more skincare news and advice, follow @SkinTypeSolutions on social media, or browse the Skin Type Solutions library.