Skippers speak ahead of second Ashes Test Match

England captain Joe Root expects nothing short of a major improvement when his side take on Australia at Lord’s tomorrow in the second Test Match of their Ashes series. The hosts were thrashed by 251 runs in the series opener at Edgbaston, outclassed in the second innings after boasting a lead of 90 at halfway. Australia captain Tim Paine believes his players have seen Jofra Archer at his fastest but admitted there will be occasions when the paceman will prove a “real threat”.