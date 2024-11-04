Sky 5 shows flooded fields after days of heavy rainfall on west side of Norman
Here’s the latest on the Tropical Depression
Gulf Coast residents are urged to be aware of a system expected to become a tropical storm and possibly a hurricane.
MIAMI (AP) — A hurricane watch for the Cayman Islands and a tropical storm warning for Jamaica were issued as a weather system in the Caribbean is expected to strengthen this week, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said.
"I can't live in a flood zone where you are constantly having to move out for six or seven months."
Travel issues, ferry delays, and power outages have arisen as blustery winds accompany a rainy, snowy storm that arrived on Monday
The saltwater crocodile, Crocodylus porosus, is the largest living reptile on Earth, and it rules the waters from northern Australia to Southeast Asia. These massive reptiles are often called "salties" and can grow to incredible sizes, with large male saltwater crocodiles sometimes reaching lengths of up to 7 meters (23 feet).
Temperatures are heating back up, with 20-degree highs expected but also mid-teen lows. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the details of this warm-up.
Tropical Depression Eighteen will likely become the seventeenth named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season
TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese nuclear reactor that restarted last week for the first time in more than 13 years after it had survived a massive 2011 earthquake and tsunami that badly damaged the nearby Fukushima nuclear plant was shut down again Monday due to an equipment problem, its operator said.
Millions of folks across southern Ontario are likely in for a historically warm night as a storm whips across the Great Lakes this week
VALENCIA, Spain (AP) — In a matter of minutes, flash floods caused by heavy downpours in eastern Spain swept away almost everything in their path. With no time to react, people were trapped in vehicles, homes and businesses. Many died and thousands of livelihoods were shattered.
A classic fall storm is setting up for the B.C. coast for the end of the weekend and into early next week, bringing blustery wind gusts, heavy rain and alpine snowfall.
Tropical Depression 18 could become Tropical Storm Rafael on Monday.
CHIVA, Spain. (AP) — Mud cakes her boots, splatters her leggings and the gloves holding her broom. Brown specks freckle her cheeks.
Thousands of spiders were released into the wild after a breeding programme at Chester Zoo.
OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada will on Monday unveil the details of its long-awaited plan to cap emissions of greenhouse gases from the oil and gas sector, an idea that the energy industry and some provinces strongly oppose. The Liberal government wants the energy industry - Canada's highest-polluting sector - to cut emissions to 137 million metric tons, 37% below 2022 levels, by 2030. The proposals will bring in a cap-and-trade system that recognizes better-performing companies and gives higher-polluting firms an incentive to invest in pollution-cutting projects, said Hermine Landry, a spokeswoman for Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault.
As the price of fuel soared in Ethiopia earlier this year, Dereje Hailu decided to buy an electric car. That aligned with the government's new efforts to phase out gas-powered vehicles. But months later, he is questioning whether it was the right decision.
PAIPORTA, Spain (AP) — The pictures of the smiling toddlers on the wall somehow survived.
National Hurricane Center now tracking Invest 97-L in Caribbean
VANCOUVER — Environment Canada says strong winds and heavy rain are expected overnight and into Monday for British Columbia's south coast.