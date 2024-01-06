Sky Blazes Orange as Wildfire Threatens Homes

A forest fire in Altea forced 30 people to be evacuated on the morning of Saturday, January 6, Spanish emergency services said.

Fourteen firefighting units were deployed to the scene, together with ambulances and aircraft, according to the emergency services.

No injuries were reported, local media said, but public transport and road traffic were affected.

Footage filmed by X user @Mar444RG shows the fire blazing on the hills of the town of Altea early on Saturday morning. Credit: @Mar444RG via Storyful