Sky Brown: 10-year-old skateboarder could become youngest Team GB Olympian at Tokyo 2020 Games

A 10-year-old girl is aiming to make history at Tokyo 2020 by becoming Team GB's youngest summer Olympian.

Sky Brown is one of five skateboarders selected to receive UK Sport funding to help them qualify for the upcoming Olympics.

She and four others - Alex Decunha, Sam Beckett, Alex Hallford and Jordan Thackeray - were the recipients of support from UK Sport's Aspiration Fund.

And the skateboarding sensation, who lives in Miyazaki, southern Japan, is not stopping at that.

Her father Stu Brown revealed she is also determined to represent the nation in surfing too.

"Sky is trying to qualify in two sports and she fights very hard to get what she wants," he said.

To be eligible to participate in Tokyo 2020, a skateboarder must be ranked in the top 20 in the world in their discipline based on points scored in qualification tournaments.

The qualification period ends on 31 May. Qualifying events include world championships, tour events, five-star events, continental championships and national championships.

Brown - who has been competing successfully on professional skateboarding and surfing tours since the age of eight - would be 12 years and 12 days old when the Games begin on 24 July next year.

If selected to go to Tokyo in one or both of her favoured sports, the youngster would become the youngest British summer Olympian.

She said: "I would love to [qualify in two sports]. I'm just going to go out there and try my best.

"I feel like skateboard is my happy place. I just love it - it makes me feel happy and like I can do anything, and I love surfing too."

The previous youngest Team GB athlete was Margery Hinton. She was 13 years and 43 days old when she competed at the 1928 Games in Amsterdam in the Netherlands.

Skateboard GB chairwoman Lucy Adams said Brown had every chance of qualifying for the Games.

"Sky Brown is absolutely phenomenal," she said. She is able to do 540s and 720s and there is only a handful of girls in the world doing that."

Brown's talents do not stop at skateboarding and surfing. She was the winner of last year's junior Dancing with the Stars in the US - and has more than 325,000 followers on Instagram.

She also appeared in a recent Nike sportswear campaign alongside gymnast Simone Biles and athletes Caster Semenya and Dina Asher-Smith.

Skateboarding and surfing are two of five new sports with karate, sports climbing and baseball/softball that will make their Olympic debuts in Tokyo.

With its roots dating back around 70 years, skateboarding has evolved in recent decades and there are now hundreds of dedicated skate parks open across the globe, helping to service the millions of skateboarders worldwide.