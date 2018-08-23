Sky have generously added Broadband Unlimited to their Sky Sports deal

The Premier League season kicked off this month, meaning small talk with your football-loving colleagues just became a whole lot easier.

If you desperately need to brush up on your trivia prior to engaging in conversation, then Sky could be offering the package for you. They are showing over 500 live games this season, alongside coverage of Formula 1®, cricket, and the Ryder Cup, if football isn't really your thing.

If sport in general isn't for you, and you've no need for awkward conversation starters anyway, then Sky are also including over 300 entertainment channels plus much more — all in HD — as part of their Sky Entertainment and Sky Sports package, available for £40 a month for 18 months. That's down from £59 a month, meaning you save over £350 over the course of the deal.

On top of this saving, Sky are now offering you the chance to add Broadband Unlimited to the deal, meaning you save an extra £5. Down from £89 a month, you can grab the whole lot for £53 a month for 18 months plus a one-off payment of £19.95. There's nothing awkward about that.















Add Broadband Unlimited to Sky Sports deal for £53 per month

