Microsoft crash LIVE: Worldwide tech issue grounds planes, disrupts trains and knocks out Sky News

Sky News went off air on Friday morning while several major airlines grounded flights amid an worldwide outage thought to be linked to a Microsoft Windows security update.

Trains were also hit, with Britain’s biggest train company, the parent company of Southern, Thameslink, Gatwick Express and Great Northern, warning passengers to expect disruption due to “widespread IT issues”.

Ryanair was among the major UK airlines saying its flights were being disrupted by the outage.

Banks, supermarkets and other major institutions across the globe also reported computer issues disrupting services.

Meanwhile, all flights from several major US airlines, including Delta, United and American Airlines, were grounded due to a “communication issue.”

The issue is thought to be connected to an update from the US cyber security company CrowdStrike which is causing issues on Windows computers.

Microsoft said it was “investigating an issue impacting users ability to access various Microsoft 365 apps and services,” and that it was taking “mitigation actions".

Airports hit by tech fault

08:49 , Josh Salisbury

The glitch is causing delays at major airports around the world, including in the UK.

London Stansted Airport said that some airline check-in services are being done manually as a result of the IT outage, but "flights are still operating as normal".

Edinburgh Airport said the IT outage is causing longer waiting times, while images on social media show long queues at Luton Airport.

Sky News returns to air

08:53 , Josh Salisbury

Sky News has returned to broadcasting live television after being off-air due to the global tech outage early Friday morning.

The broadcaster earlier apologised to viewers for the disruption.

Sky News sports presenter Jacquie Beltrao had shared a photo of the breakfast team in a post on X, formerly Twitter, and said the team were "obviously not on air" but that they are "trying" to return.