Sky News host Adam Boulton announces Gordon Brown has died in awkward live blunder

Sky News presenter Adam Boulton accidentally announced that former Prime Minister Gordon Brown had died instead of World Cup-winning goalkeeper Gordon Banks live on air today.

The legendary England footballer passed away overnight at the age of 81.

Announcing the news on Sky, Boulton mistakenly told viewers that the former Prime Minister and Chancellor of the Exchequer had died.

He said: “He was of course part of England’s one and only World Cup…” before interrupting himself and saying with a wry smile: “Gordon Banks, I’m sorry”.

Banks is regarded as one of the greatest goalkeepers of all-time and was named FIFA goalkeeper of the year six times, having earned 73 caps for England.

Banks retired from the professional game at the age of 34 following a road accident which cost him the sight in his right eye, although he later returned briefly to football in America.

Announcing the news of his death, Banks’ family said: “It is with great sadness that we announce that Gordon passed away peacefully overnight.

“We are devastated to lose him but we have so many happy memories and could not have been more proud of him.”

