Sky to make Cricket World Cup final free-to-air by partnering with Channel 4

Sky will make the final of the Cricket World Cup between England and New Zealand free-to-air by partnering with Channel 4.

Sunday's match at Lord's will also be shown on Sky Sports, which holds the UK broadcast rights for the tournament.

England got through to the final after beating Australia by eight wickets in their semi-final at Edgbaston.

The hosts are chasing their first Cricket World Cup title, and Sunday's clash is the first final that England have reached since 1992, when they lost to Pakistan in Melbourne.

Sky Sports' broadcast of the final will be from 9am.

Channel 4 will start carrying Sky's coverage at the same time, but the game will move to More 4 at 1.15pm as C4 shows the Formula One British Grand Prix before returning to Lord's after the race.

Live coverage of the Cricket World Cup final will also be available on Sky One.

Sky UK and Ireland chief executive Stephen van Rooyen said: "England in the final on home soil is a huge moment for sport in this country and we are proud to be the host broadcaster.

"Thanks to our strong relationship with Channel 4, we are partnering to make the game available to everyone, so the whole country can get behind England, and be part of a special national sporting event."

Channel 4 chief executive Alex Mahon said: "This is fantastic news for cricket fans and the nation.

"This Sunday is a massive day for British sport with England tantalisingly close to lifting the Cricket World Cup for the first time and Lewis Hamilton setting his sights on his seventh win at Silverstone - all live on Channel 4.

"The big winners of the strong partnership between Channel 4 and Sky are sports fans and viewers who want to come together for these big sporting occasions."