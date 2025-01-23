Sky turns orange over California highway from Hughes Fire

STORY: :: Eyewitness video shows the California sky turning orange from the Hughes fire

:: X @RJ_Lamendola

:: Oxnard, California

:: January 22, 2025

:: Camarillo, California

:: Aubrie Pohl @itsaubrieee

:: Stevenson Ranch, California

Eyewitness footage filmed from a moving vehicle on Wednesday (January 22) showed traffic traveling through a smoke covered highway as the sky above turned orange due to the Hughes Fire burning near Los Angeles, California. Footage from Camarillo also shows the orange-tinted sky and footage from Stevenson ranch shows the massive plume of smoke rising from the fire being carried in the wind.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reuters was able to confirm the locations from signboards, buildings, treelines and bridges that matched file imagery of the area and GPS coordinates from the original file metadata. Road layouts, a parking lot and children’s playground also matched with file and satellite imagery. Reuters was able to independently verify the date through original file metadata from the source.

Reuters also independently verified the ranch location by matching the ravines and mountains, roads and school buildings with satellite imagery. Reuters was able to independently verify the date through original file metadata, as well as corroborating it with reports from the LA Fire department.

According to Los Angeles County authorities, the fire, which started near the Caustic Lake area, has already consumed an estimated 9,400 acres (38 square km) and remains at 0% containment.