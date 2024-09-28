Skyline captured from city's tallest building

Breathtaking views of Birmingham's skyline were photographed from the top of the city's first official skyscraper.

The Octagon marked reaching its highest point of construction by inviting more than 70 people to capture the sights from 155 metres high.

The eight-sided tower has 49 floors and from 2025 is set to provide the city's first build to rent apartments scheme.

The building, part of the city’s £1.2bn Paradise estate, posted pictures of its topping out ceremony on X.

The skyscraper will offer a mix of one, two and three-bedroom homes.

Highrise specialists Midgard took on the £110m project alongside global real estate firm City Developments Ltd of Singapore (CDL) and Birmingham-based architect Howells.

The topping out ceremony included an early morning visit from winners of "lucky eight golden tickets" which were available to the general public.

Neil McGinty, director at CDL, said: "The Octagon is about creating a new landmark for the city of Birmingham.

"By building some of the finest city centre homes ever seen in the UK, the building establishes a powerful statement of intent for the city. The Octagon will become an important part of the city’s skyline for years to come."

