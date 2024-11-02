Skyscanner: City in Jamaica is incredibly popular for Canadian travellers in November

There has been a 45 per cent month-over-month increase in November flight bookings to Montego Bay, Jamaica

While temperatures have been mild for many in Canada, warm weather destinations are still on the minds of Canadian travellers. Information provided to Yahoo Canada by Skyscanner revealed that Montego Bay, Jamaica has seen a 45 per cent month-over-month increase in booked flights to the city from Canadian airports.

From beautiful beaches to luxurious resorts and a variety of cultural experiences, Montego Bay is a great option for anyone looking to travel in the colder Canadian months. Additionally, there are direct flight options from many Canadian cities.

Why is Montego Bay, Jamaica such a popular destination for Canadian travellers?

As Laura Lindsay, Skyscanner's travel trends and destinations expert shared, Montego Bay checks the boxes for multiple experiences proven to critically important for Canadian travellers This includes weather, food and attractions.

"Montego Bay is also known for its diverse cultural experiences, making it a premium location for a blend of relaxation and adventure," Lindsay highlighted. "For beach lovers, the pristine sands of Doctor’s Cave Beach offer an ideal spot to relax by the crystal-clear waters or enjoy a variety of water sports."

"Those seeking local flavours can indulge in authentic Jamaican jerk chicken at beachfront restaurants, while the calm Caribbean waters are perfect for snorkelling and discovering the colourful marine life."

How much does it cost to go to Montego Bay, Jamaica in November from Canadian cities?

Using Skyscanner search data for flights to Montego Bay, roundtrip flights from Toronto in November are currently as low as $640.

Travelling from Montreal to Montego Bay, roundtrip flights can be found for $542, and from Vancouver to Montego Bay flights are as low as $737.

Don't forget to check the Skyscanner site for live pricing.

3 expert tips on what to do in Montego Bay

Lindsay advised that any Canadians heading to Montego Bay shouldn't miss The Blue Hole.

"Located just a short drive from Montego Bay, the Blue Hole is a stunning natural swimming area with turquoise waters and cascading waterfalls," she stated. "Visitors can go for a swim, jump off cliffs, and explore the lush surroundings, making it a quintessential spot for adventure seekers and nature lovers."

Another tip for nature lovers, the Rocklands Bird Sanctuary is a unique haven for several different species.

"Nature lovers will enjoy the Rocklands Bird Sanctuary, where you can hand-feed Jamaica's national bird, the red-billed streamertail, and observe a variety of other exotic bird species, including Jamaican Orioles, Jamaican Todies, Bananaquits, White-crowned Pigeons, and more, in a serene, natural setting," Lindsay highlighted. "The hummingbirds, in particular, are known to land right on your finger as they sip nectar, creating a magical and unforgettable experience for both adults and children alike."

Lindsay also recommends that travellers visit the Montego Bay Cultural Centre.

"This cultural hub showcases the history and heritage of Montego Bay through art, artifacts, and exhibits," she advised. "The centre also typically hosts events and performances, offering unique and unparalleled insight into local culture and traditions."

"Located on the site of the former courthouse, this heritage building offers a peaceful cultural retreat amidst the city's busy atmosphere."

S Hotel Montego Bay

Where to stay in Montego Bay

With a chic aesthetic, S Hotel Montego Bay is a great place to experience the turquoise waters, but also take time for yourself with a full-service spa. Located just a five-minute car ride away from the airport, the hotel has organized rum tastings, pool volleyball and yoga activities.

The Half Moon resort is located on 400 acres of manicured grounds with two miles of private beachfront. There are rooms, suites, and villas, many which have views of the Caribbean Sea. The property also has an 18-hole Robert Trent Jones Sr. championship golf course.

The all-inclusive, adults-only Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall has an infinity pool and lagoon-style pools, with a number of activities including water sports and golf. The rooms have private terraces with views of the resort pool, gardens, or the Caribbean Sea.

Tips for finding the cheapest flights

