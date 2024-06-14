SkyTeam 11: Military planes fly over Baltimore

Fleet Week is back in Baltimore for the first time since 2022. Check out some details about the event before going to make sure you can take full advantage of all it has to offer. The ships coming into the Inner Harbor will likely pass through the Fort McHenry Federal Channel, which was reopened Monday months after it closed due to the Key Bridge collapse. The free event has multiple festivals throughout Baltimore, including one at Martin State Airport. The week includes multiple flyovers from different military planes, which will be taking off and landing at Martin State Airport.