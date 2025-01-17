Skywatchers in Disbelief as SpaceX Starship Spectacularly Breaks Apart

A SpaceX Starship rocket broke apart shortly after launch on a test flight from south Texas on Thursday, January 16, causing airplanes to be diverted away from any potential falling debris.

SpaceX said the Starship “experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly during its ascent burn,” and that “teams will continue to review data from today’s flight test to better understand root cause.”

Elon Musk reposted one of the videos, saying “success is uncertain, but entertainment is guaranteed.”

The flight-tracking site Flightradar24 said it tracked several flights in the Caribbean that were rerouted or diverted “to avoid any potential debris.”

In a statement to Storyful, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it was “aware an anomaly occurred during the SpaceX Starship Flight 7 mission that launched from Boca Chica, Texas,” and that it was “assessing the operation.”

“The FAA briefly slowed and diverted aircraft around the area where space vehicle debris was falling. Normal operations have resumed,” the agency said.

This footage was shot by Cailen Rotz, who said she took the video while watching the sunset on Pelican Beach in Turks and Caicos. Credit: Cailen Rotz via Storyful