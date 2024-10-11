Skywatchers treated to a northern lights extravaganza from coastal B.C. to Germany

Many Canadians, Americans, and Europeans may have woken up with kinked necks this morning after a dazzling overnight display of the aurora borealis.

A strong solar storm had much of Earth's northern skies dancing with pink, purple, green, and blue lights ranging from the west coast of Canada all the way to Germany.

Becky Holvik from Meaford, Ont., says it was the most impressive display she's ever seen.

Holvik says it was the first time her two sons were able to take in the phenomenon, and the boys spent the evening with eyes to the sky while laying in the grass on the family farm.

The display was one in a series of recent strong solar storms.

Forecasters say the lights could be on display again Friday night, but chances are slimmer.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2024.

Jack Farrell, The Canadian Press