Slain McDonald's security guard was working with son when killed

Added security and grief counselors were at the McDonald's on Reisterstown Road Monday, following a deadly shooting Sunday evening. "It happened so quick," franchise owner Danitra Bell said. "We're just trying to foster a safe environment for our customers, for our team. We're completely locked in and focused on supporting the community in any way we can." Baltimore Police identified 38-year-old Jamal Davis, a security guard at the restaurant, as the victim. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/local/slain-security-guard-and-son-were-co-workers-on-same-shift-at-mcdonalds