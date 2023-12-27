Slain Pregnant Teen, Boyfriend Had Gunshot Wounds: Cops

Nick Wagner/Getty

A pregnant 18-year-old and her boyfriend had gunshot wounds when they were discovered dead in a car on Tuesday afternoon, the San Antonio Police Department said on Wednesday. The bodies have not been formally identified by a medical examiner, but police believe they belong to Savanah Soto and Matthew Guerra, 22. The officers’ statement also disclosed that Soto’s unborn child was pronounced dead at the scene. San Antonio’s police chief said “detectives right now are looking at this as a possible murder.” Soto was reported missing on Friday when she failed to show up at the hospital for her induction. After the couple’s bodies were found on Tuesday, police said they could have been dead for up to four days. According to NBC News, a police spokesperson said on Wednesday afternoon that there were no known suspects and no current danger to the public.

