Slasher who killed stranger in ‘random, horrific’ London park attack jailed for 32 years

An “extremely dangerous” man has been sentenced to at least 32 years in jail for the “horrific” killing of a woman as part of a series of random slasher attacks in south London.

Mohamed Nur ran up behind 31-year-old Johanita Kossiwa Dogbey and stabbed her three times in the neck as she walked home in Brixton last May.

Johanita Dogbey was described as 'innocent, loving and selfless' by her sister, Laura - Metropolitan Police

Two days earlier, the drug addict had slashed the faces of two women and a man in what the Old Bailey heard were “unprovoked and random” attacks.

The 34-year-old admitted murder and having a home-made blade on May 1 and was found guilty of three charges of unlawful wounding.

On Thursday, Nur failed to attend court and was sentenced in his absence to life with a minimum term of 32 years.

Judge Angela Rafferty KC said the murder was “random, vicious, horrific” and “without mercy”.

Addressing Nur despite his absence, she said: “You stabbed her three times in her neck causing the fatal wounds. You did not stop until she fell down.”

Referring to CCTV footage of the attack, she said: “It is a sickening piece of footage to view but it must have been more horrific for those present to witness.”

She added: “You have led a life dominated by drug use. You are a very dangerous man and the risk you pose is incalculable.”

Finding he was “extremely dangerous”, the judge said that if he had not been arrested, Nur would have struck again.

She requested that a copy of her remarks be sent to Belmarsh Prison to be read out to him.

Nur, who came to the UK from Somalia in 1993, became addicted to drugs and was homeless from December 2022, the court heard.

At the time of the attacks, he was living in accommodation for vulnerable adults in Vauxhall, south London, and had previous convictions for possession of cannabis, a firearm, ammunition and blades.

Nur had attacked his first three victims in quick succession in Brixton at about 11.30pm on April 29 last year.

The victims – Rebecca Wilkes, Tomasz Kmiecik and Katie Matthews – all sustained cuts to the face.

Ms Dogbey had been walking alone in Stockwell Park Walk carrying a shopping bag and a mobile phone when she was attacked from behind by Nur.

Julian Evans KC, prosecuting, said: “From the CCTV footage, it is clear that Johanita had no idea that Mohamed Nur was close behind her, or that he was about to attack her.

“The attack was sudden, it was violent, and it was without warning. It was completely unprovoked.

“Mohamed Nur repeatedly stabbed Johanita in the area of her neck. He did so until she fell to the ground.”

Ms Dogbey was heard to say “leave me, leave me” during the onslaught.

During the hearing, Ms Dogbey’s younger sister Laura outlined the impact of losing her “innocent, loving, selfless” sister.

She told the court: “To say it was the worst day of my life would be too simple. To say it broke me would be an understatement.

“It hurts to think no-one was able to protect her from the actions of this man who snuck up behind her and took her life.”

She condemned the “selfish” and “premeditated” killing, saying her sister would “never hurt a fly”.

In mitigation, Jeremy Wainwright KC said: “It is accepted there cannot be any reason or justification for such a shocking and horrific offence such as this.”

Mr Wainwright understood the victim’s family wanted to know why but he said he had no explanation to offer them.