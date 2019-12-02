Slater rolls back the years in Hawaii

SHOWS: HALEIWA, OAHU, HAWAII, USA (DECEMBER 1, 2019) (WORLD SURF LEAGUE - SEE RESTRICTIONS)

1. KELLY SLATER AND 13-YEAR-OLD CADDY JACKSON DORIAN PREPARING TO SURF

2. VARIOUS OF SLATER SURFING

3. SLATER ON THE BEACH

4. (SOUNDBITE) (English) KELLY SLATER SAYING:

"I had a lot of fun, that was a blast. I like it when it's like this, I like the north (wind), it's almost a little too north but I like this north. The inside board is a lot of fun, the ones in the middle are a blast, there were a lot of waves out there. If I was a little more patient I probably would have got better waves, I saw a couple of real good ones that we all missed, it was fun."

5. EZEKIEL LAU WARMING UP

6. VARIOUS OF LAU SURFING

STORY: Veteran surfer Kelly Slater won his heat on Sunday (December 1) to go through to the fourth round heats of the Vans World Cup of Surfing at Sunset Beach in Oahu.

Eleven-time world champion Slater of the U.S. enjoyed the unruly conditions as he beat his Australian opponents Kyuss King and Stuart Kennedy to keep his chances of a second Vans Triple Crown victory alive, 21 years after he last won the title.

Reigning Vans World Cup winner Ezekiel Lau of the U.S. oozed confidence in his Round 3 heat with powerful, committed surfing to join Slater in the fourth round.

(Production: Andy Ragg)