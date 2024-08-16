Slavery links of cathedral’s memorials to be explained in QR codes

Gloucester Cathedral aims to shed light on its past 'through the research of the stories of those who are memorialised within the fabric of the cathedral' - Photodisc/Dennis Barnes

A Church of England cathedral will use QR codes to explain slavery’s links to its monuments in line with “principles of social justice”.

Gloucester Cathedral contains the tomb of Edward II along with memorials honouring more obscure figures whose stories will be researched and then set out as part of a new project.

QR codes will be placed around the religious building, which when scanned will provide explanations of how the people memorialised are linked to slavery.

The project may seek to include the anti-abolitionist connection of a former Bishop of Gloucester.

Leaflets will be provided to inform visitors about the slave profiteering of prominent Gloucester locals honoured in the cathedral, with information and guidance sought from by a panel drawn from the “city’s diverse communities”.

The cathedral said that the project would be conducted “in keeping with our principles of social justice”.

It comes amid a broader commitment from the Church of England to review contentious monuments in order to “provide safe spaces for all”.

A marble plaque at Gloucester Cathedral commemorating Admiral Henry Christian, who during the American Civil War is thought to have helped move cotton through a Union blockade to ensure items produced by the slave-owning Confederate states made it to Britain

Canon Rebecca Lloyd said that the planned project, Connected Lives, “aims to shed light on the cathedral’s past through the research of the stories of those who are memorialised within the fabric of the cathedral”.

She added that the cathedral was “committed to learning more about our building’s history and those who have formed it”.

QR codes have been used as a means to retain statues, in line with guidance issued by the former government, while also setting out the potentially contentious biographies of the people they depict.

Camden Council recently affixed QR codes to statues of Virginia Woolf and Bertrand Russell to explain their “unacceptable” views.

Staff in Gloucester are currently researching the lives of figures who earned memorialisation in the cathedral, which may include James Henry Monk, the Bishop of Gloucester from 1836 to 1856, who is buried in Westminster Abbey.

The bishop was a supporter and patron of George Wilson Bridges, a rector in Jamaica who became a prominent anti-abolitionist and opponent of William Wilberforce. Monk later made Bridges his secretary.

The project is also looking at the Codrington family, who do not have a memorial in the cathedral but did pay for the restoration of the building’s southeast chapel in the 1860s through the efforts of Sir Christopher William Codrington.

The Codrington baronets had previously drawn their wealth in part from Caribbean plantations.

A marble memorial for Samuel Hayward whose family had plantation holdings in the Caribbean

Another marble memorial stands “to the sacred memory” of 18th-century local landowner Samuel Hayward, whose family had plantation holdings in the Caribbean.

A memorial in the cathedral includes a marble plaque commemorating Admiral Henry Christian, who obtained the rank of captain at the time of the American Civil War.

Initial research has suggested that the naval officer helped move cotton through a Union blockade to ensure items produced by the slave-owning Confederate states made it to Britain.

The cathedral project follows a pledge by the Church of England in 2021, following Black Lives Matter protests, to review monuments across the country.

Later that year, Canterbury Cathedral refused requests to remove the statues of several men whose families benefitted from colonial settlement in the New World.

In 2022, an ecclesiastical court ruled that Jesus College Cambridge could not remove a memorial to Tobias Rustat, its former patron, which was built on the walls of the college chapel.

There had been calls for its removal because of Rustat’s links to slavery and in order to provide a “safe space” for students.