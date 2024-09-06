‘Slay, Tay’: Fans love Taylor Swift’s boots, denim shorts at Chiefs season opener

Lisa Gutierrez
·2 min read

The Taylor Swift Fashion Show picked up where it left off Thursday, when the pop superstar arrived at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in an outfit that even Baltimore Ravens fans raved about.

Those shiny, thigh-high burgundy boots. Wow.

“I may be a Ravens fan but there will be zero #TaylorSwift slander tolerated tonight. Slay, Tay,” a Swiftie known as Nito tweeted on X.

When Chiefs Kingdom last saw Swift at Arrowhead in January she was bundled up for near-record low temperatures that froze coach Andy Reid’s mustache.

For the league’s season opener, she wore less — shorts and a bustier, both of blue denim. The Medusa Bustier ($1,325) is by Versace, according to Sarah Chapelle, keeper of TaylorSwiftStyled on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sarah Chapelle (@taylorswiftstyled)

She carried Louis Vuitton’s Side Trunk Bag ($3,950).

Fans clamored to know more about the boots and the necklace around her neck. Details about the jewelry weren’t instantly available.

But Chapelle reported Swift wore the “Frannie Boot” ($1,650), made of synthetic fabric with a stiletto heel by @giuseppezanotti.

Those boots were made for talkin’ ... and fans said they were fabulous.
Armchair fashionistas declared the look a hit. A few of their insta-reviews:

“She’s telling the dads, Brads, and Chads that she’s back!!!”

“Kicking things off with an absolute bang!!”

“Those boots are mothering.”

“I love it. She looks smoking hot. Vixen comes to mind. here for it!”

