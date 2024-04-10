SLED charges off-duty SC cop with murder following fatal Chick-fil-A shooting

The off-duty police officer who shot and killed a man following a fight at a Chick-fil-A has been charged with murder, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Anthony DeLustro, a Summerville Police Department officer, shot and killed Michael O’Neal on March 20 after the two men traded punches and kicks in front of the restaurant located at North Main Street in Summerville.

A warrant released Wednesday by SLED charging DeLustro with murder described him as the “primary aggressor” in the fight, according to eyewitnesses.

As the two men traded blows in front of the popular chicken sandwich restaurant, DeLustro’s handgun allegedly fell behind his truck. O’Neal attempted to extrictate himself from the fight, reportedly telling witnesses he wanted to leave and getting in his car. But DeLustro retrieved his handgun and pursued O’Neal, ignoring DeLustro’s wife who attempted to stop him.

DeLustro pulled open the passenger side door of O’Neal’s car and tried to prevent him from leaving, according to the warrant. As O’Neal tried to drive away, DeLustro shot him once, killing him.

DeLustro was booked at the Berkeley County Detention Center. The case will be prosecuted by the 9th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

