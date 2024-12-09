Sleep apnea with Dr. O'Brien

Latest Stories
- BuzzFeed
Older Adults Are Warning People In Their 20s Of The Things They May Not Realize Will Affect Them Later In Life, And My 20-Something Self Was Not Prepared To Hear These
"You know it's going to happen, but you don't realize how it'll manifest itself until it plays out."
- BuzzFeed
You Might Be Missing These 5 Major Warning Signs Of Sleep Apnea Without Noticing
Wake up and pay attention to these red flags — even if you don’t snore.
- CBC
Department in charge of Old Age Security doesn't know if payments are enough, auditor finds
A report from Canada's auditor general says the federal department that delivers Old Age Security (OAS) and other programs to assist seniors "did not have a comprehensive view" of the needs of Canada's elderly and doesn't know if the monthly payments are providing seniors with enough financial support. The report found Employment and Social Development Canada is collecting data on seniors, but hasn't actually been analyzing it, and can't say whether the government programs in place are addressin
- BuzzFeed
"Yes, I Can And Have Had Sex": People With Quadriplegia Are Opening Up About What Their Lives Are Exactly Like
"I know how desperate and disheartening things can be in the beginning, but many people, including myself, live happy and fulfilling lives despite their condition."
- CNN
Hegseth and Collins’ push for cutting veterans’ health benefits alarms service members and veterans groups
Pete Hegseth, now Trump’s nominee to serve as secretary of defense, had been a vocal and persistent advocate for veterans having unfettered access to private health care, rather than having to go through the VA to keep their benefits.
- BuzzFeed
18 "Minor" Symptoms That People Nearly Didn't See A Doctor For — And Could've Killed Them Otherwise
"I think of this doctor often often. I know he could have taken what I was saying at face value and sent me to see a therapist. Instead, he read something between the lines of what I was telling him."
- CBC
Canadians with cancer spend an average $33K out of pocket for medical care: report
During her cancer treatment, Vanessa Percoco felt forced to choose between paying to feel better or making rent.Percoco, 33, of Laval, Que., worked in special education and had just started on a short contract working with Grade 3 students with special needs. A diagnosis of advanced colorectal cancer in 2022 put those plans on hold.During more than two years of treatment, which included surgery to remove part of the colon as well as 12 rounds of chemotherapy, Percoco paid more than $4,000 out of
- People
Snoop Dogg's Daughter Cori Broadus Opens Up About Struggles with Lupus and Depression: 'I Was in a Dark, Deep Space'
"I was in a mental facility because I tried to commit suicide in 2021," Cori said in the premiere episode of the E! docuseries 'Snoop's Fatherhood: Cori & Wayne's Story'
- USA TODAY
Ham is the centerpiece of many holiday meals. Is it good for you?
Are there risks to eating ham? Here's what an expert needs you to know.
- The Daily Beast
Trump Still Only Has 'Concepts of a Plan' for Health Care
Donald Trump promised in September he had “concepts of a plan” to deal with health care. Three months and a successful election later, that’s still all he has. Trump told NBC’s Kristen Welker on Meet the Press that he had “concepts of a plan that would be better” than Obamacare, though he offered few specifics on what they would look like. Instead, he tried to take credit for the law’s resilience. “We have the biggest health care companies looking at it,” Trump said in the interview released Sun
- HuffPost
'Still Just Concepts?': NBC's Kristen Welker Presses Trump For Details On Health Care Plan
The "Meet the Press" host asked the president-elect if he has a "fully developed" plan; he promised his option would "be better" than Obamacare.
- GOBankingRates
How Trump’s Nominee Dr. Oz Might Affect the Cost of Your Medicare or Medicaid Benefits
President-elect Donald Trump hasn't taken office yet but he's been busy laying out his proposed cabinet choices, some of which are turning heads. Find Out: How President-Elect Trump's Win Could Impact...
- Women's Health
Trainers Say Walking This Way Amps Up The Burn Fast
Exercise scientists break down proper power walking form, tips to get the most cardiorespiratory benefits out of the exercise, and more.
- The Canadian Press
How should the opioid settlements be spent? Those hit hardest often don’t have a say
People with substance use disorder across the country are not getting a formal say in how most of the approximately $50 billion in opioid lawsuit settlement money is being used to stem the crisis, a new analysis found.
- CBC
A look at Michael Garron Hospital's new pediatric outpatient centre
Toronto's Michael Garron Hospital is celebrating the grand opening of its new paediatric facility. The Child and Youth Centre is home to more than 20 clinics, including one that's midwife led. CBC’s Britnei Bilhete has the details.
- PA Media: UK News
Disability rights campaigner thanks Colin Farrell for giving her voice in US
Cara Darmody’s father said she felt like Cinderella for the night at an event in Chicago.
- HuffPost Life
6 Things You Should Do At Night If You Want To Be Happier In The Morning
These small changes in the evening will help boost your mood the next day.
- BuzzFeed
We Live In A Red State. Here's Why It Doesn't Feel Safe To Have A Second Child.
"It’s not for the same reasons most millennials offer — we aren’t leaning into wanting more personal or financial freedom. It’s not even fear of future environmental disasters that stops us. Instead, our decision is shaped by the lack of safety our home in Missouri can offer me if I were to become pregnant again."
- Global News
Health Matters: Colon cancer risks
B.C.'s Minister of Children and Family Development revealed this week she has been diagnosed with colorectal cancer. To discuss more about potential symptoms and risk factors is Global BC Medical contributor Dr. Birinder Narang.
- HuffPost
CNN Anchor Announces Shock Exit On The Air That's Effective Immediately
It's been "an honor to have been in your homes," the departing cable news host said in a surprising farewell.