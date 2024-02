A drowsy sloth fell asleep as he ate his breakfast at Texas’s San Antonio Zoo on February 6.

The sleepy two-fingered sloth, named Sol, can be seen tucked into a corner of his habitat sleeping soundly with food sticking out of his mouth.

According to the World Wildlife Fund, sloths sleep for about 15 hours per day, and eat leaves twigs, and buds. Credit: San Antonio Zoo via Storyful