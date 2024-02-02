Slidell bridge has haunting history of lives lost
Slidell bridge has haunting history of lives lost
Slidell bridge has haunting history of lives lost
DNA recovered from bones discovered in 8-meter-deep cave dirt is shaking up what we know about some of the earliest modern humans.
In 2022, researchers stumbled upon the footprint site near the northern tip of North Africa while examining boulders at a nearby pocket beach.
They lived side by side with Neanderthals for several thousand years before the latter went extinct.
A project restoring the granite exterior of one of the pyramids at Giza in Egypt has caused backlash among some observers after footage of work on the archaeological site was shared on social media, Agence France-Presse reports. The video was posted on Facebook on Friday by Mostafa Wazira, secretary-general of Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities. […]
Ready to buy your own cheap old home?
London’s British Museum's latest exhibition invites visitors to step into the shoes of an ordinary Roman army soldier.
Mark Zuckerberg lost $16 billion on the Metaverse last year, but Meta investors are elated because job cuts and office closures led to huge profits.
The former president addressed the marks that were seen on his fingers and palm as he left Trump Tower last month.
“I’m not surprised that Trump is looking for appellate representation," Ty Cobb told CNN's Erin Burnett.
Jordan Willis is ‘facing his addiction head-on,’ according to a family source, who described the the deaths of his friends an ‘enormous wakeup call’
Austin Frazier 27, and Kayla Frazier, 31, are charged with multiple counts of abuse
Bradley Cooper joined his fellow best actor SAG Award nominees Jeffrey Wright (“American Fiction”), Cillian Murphy (“Oppenheimer”), Paul Giamatti (“The Holdovers”) and Colman Domingo (“Rustin”) for an hour-long chat as part of the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations program, during which each actor was asked to name a career-changing moment they had with a fellow actor on set. …
A senior Ukrainian Air Force official refused an offer from two Australians to receive 41 of the country’s decommissioned F/A-18 Hornet fighters, bluntly stating that "we do not need your flying trash," reported the Australian Financial Review on Jan. 30.
Former President Trump’s fundraising committees doled out cash to dozens of attorneys last year, a major expense for the Republican front-runner’s campaign as he stares down four criminal indictments and various civil lawsuits. Trump’s groups spent roughly $50 million on legal consulting in 2023, including $30 million in the second half of the year, newly…
Special counsel Jack Smith's team has questioned several witnesses about a closet and a so-called "hidden room" inside former President Donald Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago that the FBI didn't check while searching the estate in August 2022, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News. As described to ABC News, the line of questioning in several interviews ahead of Trump's indictment last year on classified document charges suggests that -- long after the FBI seized dozens of boxes and more than 100 documents marked classified from Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate -- Smith's team was trying to determine if there might still be more classified documents there.
BYD set sail with 5,000 cars on its first roll-on, roll-off (RORO) vehicle carrier named "BYD Explorer No.1."
Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) assigned Trump homework after the former president described the bipartisan border security bill as "betrayal of America."
The former president gave a reality-defying answer to a reporter’s question about his New York fraud and defamation cases.
The model is mom to four kids — Leni, Henry, Johan and Lou
Biden's 2024 campaign pulls no punches with the 60-second spot.