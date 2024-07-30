Slidell restaurant on fire

Latest Stories
- PA Media: UK News
Prison officer pleads guilty to misconduct after sex with inmate in cell
A police investigation was launched after officers were made aware of a video filmed inside HMP Wandsworth in south London.
- CBC
Inmate linked to Blood Family Mafia gang tortured and disfigured in Quebec City prison
A 25-year-old man affiliated with the Blood Family Mafia is in hospital after he was tortured on July 24 at the Quebec City detention centre.Maxime Maheux was sentenced to five years in prison two weeks ago after pleading guilty to several charges related to arson and assault.In court, he admitted to being associated with the Blood Family Mafia gang and Radio-Canada reported that he had collaborated with police.The attack at Osainville Prison that left Maheux hospitalized last week was clearly a
- Variety
Rob Schneider Claims the Olympics’ ‘Last Supper’ Tableau With Drag Queens ‘Openly Celebrates Satan’; Candace Cameron Bure Calls It ‘Disgusting’
Conservative figures in Hollywood such as Rob Schneider and Candace Cameron Bure are outraged over the Paris Olympics’ opening ceremony for featuring a tableau that seemed to evoke Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper” but replaced the painting’s religious figures with drag queens and more. The Catholic Church in France slammed the visual as a …
- The Canadian Press
French police investigating abuse targeting Olympic opening ceremony DJ over 'Last Supper' tableau
PARIS (AP) — A storm of outrage about the Paris Olympics’ opening ceremony — including angry comments from Donald Trump — took a legal turn Tuesday, with French prosecutors ordering police to investigate complaints of online abuse from a DJ and LGBTQ+ icon who performed.
- People
Heartbroken Dad Speaks Out After Daughter on Track to Become Nurse Is Allegedly Beaten to Death by Ex
Lauren Johansen was found mutilated and wrapped in a sheet
- BBC
Woman dies after attack while walking dog
Anita Rose dies in hospital four days after being found unconscious on a track in her village.
- The Canadian Press
William Calley, who led the My Lai massacre that shamed US military in Vietnam, has died
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — William Laws Calley Jr., who as an Army lieutenant led the U.S. soldiers who killed hundreds of Vietnamese civilians in the My Lai massacre, the most notorious war crime in modern American military history, has died. He was 80.
- LA Times
'Every parent's worst nightmare': Teen who was sexually assaulted by passenger sues Delta Air Lines
A 13-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted during a red-eye flight from Los Angeles to Orlando is suing Delta Air Lines, claiming it was negligent for serving her attacker alcohol and failed to restrain him after he was found to be molesting the teen.
- Yahoo News Canada
Canada wildfires: South African fire crews go viral after joyous arrival in Canada to join wildfires battles
A team of more than 200 firefighters have come to Canada from South Africa as Western Canada battles hundreds of wildfires sparked by an intense heatwave in early July.
- People
Father of Missing Calif. Girl Expressed Gratitude After She Was Found the Next Week. Why Is He Now Charged?
Jeffery Chao had said he appreciated everyone who helped find his 15-year-old daughter Alison
- PA Media: UK News
Crossbow victim alive with bolt in chest when police arrived, inquest told
Hannah Hunt, 28, was able to send a text message pleading for help for her and her mother and sister.
- People
Okla. Man Was Allegedly Bound with Duct Tape and Forced to Jump Off a Bridge, 3 Arrested: Police
Sean Lunney, Brianna Nohmer and Jaysen Lawson have been arrested on several charges, including felony kidnapping, jail records show
- The Canadian Press
2 children dead and 11 people injured in stabbing rampage at a dance class in England, police say
LONDON (AP) — Bloodied children ran screaming from a dance and yoga class “like a scene from a horror movie” to escape a teenager’s savage knife attack that killed two children and wounded 11 other people Monday in northwest England, police and witnesses said.
- People
4-Year-Old Found on the Street Escaped 'Makeshift' Cage Made of Portable Crib and Zip Ties: Police
Lindsey Barbara Marie Hamilton and Dustin Carl Lee Perry were arrested after their child, who has developmental disabilities, was found on the street, police allege
- The Canadian Press
August execution date set for Florida man involved in 1994 killing and rape in national forest
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man convicted of kidnapping adult siblings camping in a national forest in 1994 before raping the sister and murdering the brother has been scheduled to be executed next month.
- People
“General Hospital ”Actress Haley Pullos Is Sentenced for DUI and Wrong-Way Crash
Pullos was first arrested and charged in April 2023 but surrendered herself to 90 days in jail a year later, with hopes that those days would count toward her expected 90-day sentence
- People
Boy Found Wandering Down North Carolina Road Alone, K-9 Unit 'Reverse' Tracks His Home Nearby
Deputies used a piece of gauze to pick up the boy's scent and were able to trace his steps back to his parents' house nearby
- People
Kate Middleton and Prince William Share Personal Message 'as Parents' Following Stabbing Deaths of 2 Children
The Prince and Princess of Wales said in a personal message, "We cannot begin to imagine what the families, friends and loved ones of those killed and injured in Southport today are going through"
- Reuters
Exclusive-US Army stops paying soldier imprisoned in Russia, may prosecute him
The Army has stopped paying wages and allowances to a U.S. soldier sentenced last month to nearly four years in a Russian penal colony and may prosecute him if he returns to the United States, U.S. officials said. Gordon Black, a 34-year-old staff sergeant, was convicted in Russia of theft and threatening murder. He was also having an extramarital affair - prohibited in the U.S. military - with a Russian woman named Alexandra Vashchuk, who he met during a deployment in South Korea.
- People
'House of Horrors' Survivor Jordan Turpin Posts Video of Herself Crying to Show Others They’re Not Alone
Jordan Turpin helped her siblings escape their parents' abuse in the so-called "House of Horrors" in January 2018