Slight cooling trend to start Thursday

Latest Stories
- CBC
Surge of water from B.C. landslide dam breach fills Fraser River
One day after water spilled over and breached the landslide blocking the Chilcotin River, officials, First Nations and residents in the B.C. Interior are assessing the damage as the backed-up flow surges down the Fraser River. In an update Tuesday morning, the province said significant woody debris is flowing downstream along both rivers.At about 6:45 p.m. PT Monday, the leading edge of the flood had reached Big Bar on the Fraser River, about 70 kilometres downstream of the Chilcotin-Fraser conf
- The Canadian Press
Residents describe sound of roaring river, breaking trees of B.C.'s landslide waters
Max Paulhus says he could hear wood breaking and a roaring sound before an approaching surge of water raced down the Fraser River after breaking free from a landslide upstream.
- The Weather Network
Tropical downpours and a taste of early fall this weekend in Ontario
While the weekend in Ontario will kick off on a more tropical note, people will also be getting an early taste of fall
- Storyful
Severe Storm Blankets Parts of Calgary in Hail
Hail battered homes and damaged cars as a severe thunderstorm hit Southern Alberta on Monday, August 5.This footage, filmed by Ekrem Sahin, shows hail blanketing a residential street in Calgary.An Alberta Emergency Alert was issued shortly before 8pm and Environment Canada warned the “very dangerous” line of thunderstorms would be capable of producing baseball-sized hail. Credit: Ekrem Sahin via Storyful
- Futurism
Major Earth Systems on Track for Collapse, Scientists Find
Reaping and Sowing Imagine this dire scenario: the Atlantic Ocean's sea currents which bring warm water to Europe just collapses, making large swaths of the continent as cold as the Arctic Circle. A team of European scientists are warning in a new study in the journal Nature Communications that this collapse — along with the […]
- Prevention
A Foot-Long Worm From Hell Is Invading Texas—and It’s Really Hard to Kill
There’s an invasive species of worm making itself known in Texas once again—the hammerhead flatworm.These worms are toxic, hard to kill.
- USA TODAY
Hikers get video of dramatic snake fight between two venomous Massachusetts rattlers: Watch
Video footage captured by schoolteacher Erin Noonan shows the timber rattlesnakes wrestling with each other in the middle of the trail path.
- The Canadian Press
Picturesque glacier releases water down a river in Alaska. More than 100 homes are damaged
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — An outburst of flooding from a lake dammed by Juneau’s Mendenhall Glacier damaged at least an estimated 100 homes in what has become a perennial hazard for nearby neighborhoods.
- The Weather Network - Video
Powerful hailstorm damages cars and homes in Calgary area
The Weather Network's Connor O'Donovan has more from Calgary, Alberta.
- CBC
Have you spotted this plant in Windsor? It's invasive — and the city is trying to reduce its impact
The City of Windsor will be tackling a population of wild parsnips later this month — an invasive species that's only becoming more prevalent in Ontario.The city says it will be using a herbicide along the Ganatchio Trail system in the Little River Corridor to control the plant species starting Aug. 12 and expects the work to wrap up by Aug. 23.The Invasive Species Centre provided grant money to the city to tackle its wild parsnip population. The grant will also allow the city to track the growt
- The Weather Network
Severe storms persist across Alberta heading into Monday night
A severe storm risk in Alberta Monday includes a tornado chance for some locales, so be weather-aware and stay alert
- CBC
Damage from storm to be determined as hail tears through parts of southern Alberta
There will be some assessment of the damage on Tuesday morning from a storm that brought intense hail and rainfall through Calgary and other parts of the province on Monday evening.One of the storms that developed northwest of Calgary became very intense very quickly, said Heather Pimiskern, a meterologist with Environment Canada."Some of them moved in from B.C., and what that meant was, as it entered into Alberta, the atmospheric conditions were primed for storms to become severe in nature," sh
- The State
Tropical Storm Debby’s path and progress: NHC’s Wednesday, Aug 07 update
Here’s the latest on Tropical Storm Debby
- Canadian Press Videos
Meet Briar, a weeks-old mountain lion cub rescued by the Oakland Zoo
A mountain lion cub is being cared for by the Oakland Zoo veterinary hospital team after being rescued from a residential area in El Dorado County, California.
- Canadian Press Videos
Chief says he's ‘relieved’ B.C. landslide has broken as worries now turn to salmon
The immediate danger from a landslide that blocked B.C.'s Chilcotin River is receding, but concern now turns to the impact on critical salmon runs. Chief Joe Alphonse of the Tsilhqot'in National Government wants immediate restrictions on salmon fishing, saying the Fisheries Department isn’t doing enough to protect the fish. (Aug. 6, 2024)
- WXII - Greensboro/Winston-Salem Videos
WATCH: Tropical Storm Debby will reload over the Atlantic before slamming the Triad Thursday
Tropical Storm Debby is drifting over the Atlantic. It will pick up moisture and strengthen a bit before pushing north back into the Carolinas. Flood watch is up for the Triad and Foothills through late Friday.
- The Canadian Press
Crews make progress in Jasper National Park but firefighting to continue into fall
EDMONTON — Officials from Parks Canada say crews are making good progress on tackling the wildfire in Jasper National Park but expect some firefighting to continue into the fall.
- The Canadian Press
WestJet says 10 per cent of fleet grounded after Calgary pummelled by hail
CALGARY — WestJet says 16 of its planes have been grounded after a massive hailstorm hit Calgary earlier this week, and the decreased capacity means it will have to cut flights across its network for the "foreseeable future."
- The Canadian Press
India has pushed hard for solar. But as its billions demand more power, coal always gets the call
BENGALURU, India (AP) — India Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in the midst of a monthslong reelection campaign this April when he took to social media to trumpet a “remarkable feat!” and a “historic milestone” for his country: crossing 1 billion metric tons of coal and lignite production. It was proof, Modi said, of India's “commitment to ensuring a vibrant coal sector.”
- The Canadian Press
Alberta's rooftop solar boom driving shady sales tactics, advocates warn
CALGARY — Surging demand for rooftop solar in Alberta is sparking what advocates call a rise in shady sales tactics by those seeking to cash in on the boom.