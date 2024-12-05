Slightly cooler Thursday in Denver metro; mild weekend ahead
While giving a tour, a child spotted an alligator known as Godzilla dragging a massive python through the water.
An incredible contrast on Tuesday between Ontario regions that accumulated snow and those that didn't see a snowflake
A man in Fort Severn First Nation, Ont., was injured Tuesday morning in a polar bear attack, said the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service (NAPS)."The man who leapt onto a polar bear to protect his wife from being mauled is recovering from serious injuries to his arm and legs, but is expected to recover," said NAPS in an emailed release.The couple had come out of their home in the First Nation to find their dogs sometime before 5 a.m. and found a polar bear in their driveway, said police.The bear lunge
There may be a significant impact on travel times in parts of southern Ontario again on Thursday as lake-effect snow squalls reignite in the snowbelt regions
Rescuers found Eve the bear with one of the worst cases of mange experts have seen, according to the Humane Society of the United States
What's been haunting the Southern Ocean this whole time?
Is winter just making a brief appearance this month? Or, will it stay for the holidays? We take a look ahead at what to expect in December
The first impactful, snowy system of the season for the GTHA, Niagara, and Ottawa will move in on Wednesday morning, possibly bringing whiteout conditions. Commuters in these areas should consider avoiding travel if possible. The Weather Network meteorologist Nadine Powell has the timing.
An Alberta clipper will bring the first widespread snow of the season to the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area, as well as the Niagara and Ottawa regions, on Wednesday, so expect slower and snowy commutes
A strong storm will move across the East Coast, bringing a messy mix of heavy rain and snow, and the risk for power outages amid damaging winds
An Alberta clipper will bring the first widespread snow of the season to the GTA on Wednesday. Details with Meteorologist Dylan Kikuta.
Renewable energy stocks have been bouncing around a lot lately, but these three provide long-term stability right away. The post 3 No-Brainer Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $500 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
A snowy Wednesday is upon eastern Ontario and western Quebec, with the most severe weather expected around Kingston and Belleville.The entire region is under some kind of snow-related weather alert. Those communities along Lake Ontario are under a snow squall warning, with sudden blasts of heavy, blowing snow expected.Kingston and Belleville could each see a total of 15 centimetres of snow with three to six centimetres falling per hour, according to an updated warning issued around 12:30 p.m. Th
QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — As global warming fills the plankton-rich waters of New England with death traps for sea turtles, the number of stranded reptiles has multiplied over the last 20 years, filling one specialized animal hospital with the endangered creatures.
Snow continued to fall Monday around parts of the Great Lakes region, where storm-weary residents who have plowed and shoveled for days faced the prospect of even greater accumulations.
Officers based in Richmond Park have asked for help tracing the owner of the pet after the attack near Sheen Cross on Monday.
A strong storm is moving across the east coast, bringing a messy mix and the risk for power outages. The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details.
Three primary factors come into play to create the most chaotic commute across major cities in Canada
Environment Canada is warning travellers in southwest B.C. about dense fog that's creating near-zero visibility in some areas Wednesday morning.A fog advisory is in effect for Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster and other parts of Metro Vancouver.The Southern Gulf Islands, east Vancouver Island, inland Vancouver Island and Sunshine Coast were also experiencing or could get near-zero visibility, Environment Canada said.The weather agency said the fog is expected to lift by late morning but may li
Prince Albert of Monaco went behind the wheel of Extreme H’s hydrogen-powered racing car to highlight how zero-emission fuel is the future of racing