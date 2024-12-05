Slightly cooler Thursday in Denver metro; mild weekend ahead

CBC

A man in Fort Severn First Nation, Ont., was injured Tuesday morning in a polar bear attack, said the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service (NAPS)."The man who leapt onto a polar bear to protect his wife from being mauled is recovering from serious injuries to his arm and legs, but is expected to recover," said NAPS in an emailed release.The couple had come out of their home in the First Nation to find their dogs sometime before 5 a.m. and found a polar bear in their driveway, said police.The bear lunge