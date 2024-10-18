Some slippery highways, snow as temperatures drop below freezing

Highway 37 at the B.C.-Yukon Border, looking north. (Drive B.C. - image credit)

Drivers are being reminded to prepare for slippery conditions as snow, ice and heavy rain hit B.C. highways.

Snow is being reported in B.C.'s far north, along the Yukon border, and on some key Interior routes, including Highway 33 south of Big White and the Coquihalla Highway (Highway 5) between Merritt and Kamloops.

At least one collision has already been reported, and highway cameras show snow and ice building on several routes throughout the province.

Environment Canada has issued the first snowfall warnings of the season along the British Columbia and Yukon border, with accumulations of up to 20 centimetres expected in some areas.

It says about 10 centimetres is expected in most regions, but there could be more than 20 centimetres close to the border.

The weather office is warning drivers about low visibility Friday night due to drifting snow.

Environment Canada has already issued warnings about an atmospheric river that is expected to move across southern B.C. this weekend.

It says the Trans Canada Highway near Rogers Pass may also "see wet snow Friday afternoon before it quickly changes to rain as the weather system brings in mild air."

The weather agency is also warning of water pooling on the roads, swollen rivers and creeks, increased risk of washouts, rockfall and landslides, and possible power outages from tree damage due to strong winds.

Winter tires or chains are mandatory for all vehicles on most British Columbia highways from Oct. 1 until March 31 or April 30 for select highways such as mountain passes and rural routes in high snowfall areas.