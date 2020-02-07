Slippery slopes draw ice climbers to Ontario town

It's the most fun you can have attempting to climb a sheer ice cliff in sub-zero temperatures.

The fifth annual Southern Ontario Ice Festival, or SOIcefest, gets underway Friday in Maynooth, Ont., about 200 kilometres southwest of Ottawa.

The numerous cliff faces bordering nearby lakes have made the town of about 4,000 the hub of ice climbing in Ontario, according to Ottawa's Josh Smith, 37, a co-founder and co-organizer of the festival, which attracts around 500 climbers and spectators.

"We're really fortunate to have an abundance of medium-sized height cliffs in that area. [They're] big for Ontario, so 20 to 30 metres tall. Just a crazy amount of really good ice climbing in the backyard," Smith said.

The perfect ice walls are formed when groundwater seeps out and "slowly trickles down ... and ice forms on the vertical rock face. You only need an inch or two [of ice] to hold the full body weight of a person."

It takes a special kind of athlete to want to take on that challenge.

"Climbers are a hybrid of Energizer Bunnies and ski bums," Smith said.

But theirs is a quiet intensity. No "boom boxes, no dance music," just like-minded people experiencing the winter wilderness.

"It's something to do in the wintertime, besides snowmobiling and ice fishing, to get you outside and active in the winter."

