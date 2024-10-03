SLO County city broke heat record for second day in a row — and it may not be done

Another heat record just bit the dust.

For the second day in a row, Paso Robles Municipal Airport recorded a record-breaking temperature, coming in at “a scorching 108 degrees,” according to meteorologist John Lindsey.

In a post on X, Lindsey said the city broke its previous daily temperature record of 105 degrees, which was set in 2012.

That was the second straight day in which the North County city broke its daily temperature record during the heat wave that continues to smother San Luis Obispo County this week.

On Tuesday, the city recorded a high temperature of 107 degrees, smashing the previous 44-year-old record.

Yet another day brings another record-breaking high. The Paso Robles Airport logged a scorching 108 degrees today (October 2), shattering the previous daily record of 105 set in 2012. Note: The maximum temperature may continue to rise this afternoon.



And more records are still likely to fall.

According to Lindsey, Paso Robles was expected to hit a high of 108 degrees Thursday, which would easily surpass the previous record for that same day — 103 degrees, set in 1987. Atascadero, meanwhile, is expected to hit a high of 105 on Thursday.

The record-breaking temperatures come as a heat wave is expected to bring triple-digit temps to much of northern San Luis Obispo County throughout the rest of the week and into the weekend.

The National Weather Service even issued an excessive heat warning for the area, which is scheduled to be into effect through Thursday at 8 p.m.

Elsewhere in the county, San Luis Obispo was also unseasonably hot, hitting a high of an even 100 degrees

It’s expected to top out at 98 degrees on Thursday and then ease into the low to mid-90s through the weekend, according to the Weather Service.

It’s expected to be significantly cooler along the coast, with cities like Morro Bay and Pismo Beach staying mostly in the low 70s for the coming days, the Weather Service said.