SLO County sex abuser erupts in ‘profane tirade’ as he’s sentenced to 645 years to life

A San Luis Obispo County man broke out into a “profane tirade” as victims testified at his sentencing hearing, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

On Dec. 18, a jury found Edgar Nolverto Guevara, 44, guilty of 11 counts of child molestation and eight counts of forced sex acts on four separate child victims. He was was sentenced to 645 years to life in state prison on Wednesday.

The jury heard evidence that Guevara was convicted of committing a sex crime on a minor in 2007, the release said, and found Guevara was convicted of criminal threats in 2001, a strike under California’s Three Strike Law.

The four victims, who testified in the trial, were under the age of 14 at the time they were assaulted between 2004 and 2022, the news release said.

“For years this defendant used manipulation, force and fear to sexually assault four children,” San Luis Obispo Deputy District Attorney Danielle Baker said at the time of Guevara’s conviction.

At the sentencing hearing, Guevara broke out into a “profane tirade” as the four survivors recounted the impact Guevara’s crimes had on them. He had to be removed from the courtroom.

“Today, the defendant loses his freedom,” Baker said in the release. “At the same time, I hope our four survivors have regained their sense of freedom knowing he can never hurt another woman or child because of their profound bravery.”

The case against Guevara was investigated by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the District Attorney’s Office’s Bureau of Investigation, and prosecuted by Baker and Deputy District Attorney Bianca Aguayo, the release said.

Under California’s sentencing laws, Guevara wouldn’t be eligible for parole for 430 years, meaning he will spend the rest of his life behind bars.